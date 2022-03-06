Kishan Reddy seeks CM’s help to operationalise two medical institutes

‘Centre completed construction of both the institutes’

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Region Development G. Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to see that Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, and Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal taken up under the Prime Minister Swasthiya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), are operationalised at the earliest by recruiting adequate staff.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy said that the PMSSY, started by the Vajpayee government, envisages setting up of institutions like - All India Institute of Medical Sciences and upgradation of government medical colleges for adding 150-200 beds, new operation theatres, 8-10 super speciality departments and over 15 new post-graduate seats.

The Warangal and Adilabad medical institutes have been earmarked for ₹120 crore government funding to enhance the quality of the healthcare. Construction of both the institutes was completed by the Central government despite delay in receipt of the State’s share last year.

Now, the Minister requested the Chief Minister to ensure both the institutes have the sufficient staff and also release the pending balance of State’s share in the case of RGIMS, said a press release.