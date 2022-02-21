Kishan Reddy seeks 10% EWS quota implementation in State

Union Minister writes to Chief Minister

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region Development G. Kishan Reddy on Monday fired another salvo at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking an “immediate and effective” implementation of the 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions.

In an official communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Union Minister said the Centre made the 103rd constitutional amendment for providing quota to EWS and the Ministry of Education had also issued instructions for increasing seats to provide for the implementation without adversely affecting the existing quota for the SC/STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

An amount of ₹4,315 crore was sanctioned for creation of 2.15 lakh additional seats in 158 central educational institutions for the same, he noted and lamented that three years since the EWS quota was launched, the Telangana government is yet to facilitate implementation of the policy.

Therefore, he urged Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s “personal intervention” in the matter towards putting the quota policy in motion for the benefit of people of Telangana, the communication added.