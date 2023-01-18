Kishan Reddy ridicules Khammam meeting, says PM post is not vacant

January 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy ridiculed the Khammam meeting of the BRS, hosted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and attended by Chief Ministers of three States including Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal), claiming it to be a meeting of “discredited leaders”.

“There is no vacancy for the PM’s post and none of the invited leaders talked about BRS. We are ready for any kind of political criticism but it is not acceptable if KCR and other leaders insult prestigious institutions like the Army. All the criticism against the Modi government and the BJP will only help our party become stronger and closer to the people,” he told a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Minister read out figures to claim that the country has been doing well economically with manufacturing as well as the service sector, showing excellent progress in the last few years, which has been acknowledged globally. “The self reliance movement under Atma Nirbhar Bharat has ensured that several products that were earlier imported started to be made indigenously,” he said.

“Whereas Telangana has been brought on the verge of bankruptcy with profligate and whimsical policies of KCR, whose eight year rule has been marked by corruption, nepotism and dictatorial tendencies, there is nothing for the Centre to learn from the State government,” he alleged.

“The government is unable to pay salaries to employees on time and election eve promises remain unfulfilled while KCR continues to make new promises which he has no intention to keep, as his only resolve is to perpetuate the family rule by treating Telangana as a private property,” charged Mr. Reddy.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash said the BRS public meeting was just a “get together “ of four Chief Ministers to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s welfare schemes initiated for the people, including farmers, without mentioning anything about the BRS programmes. “When people of Telangana have decided to reject the ‘KCR model’ of hollow promises, it is only wishful thinking to spread the same programmes across the country,” the BJP leader said.