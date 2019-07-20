Kishan Reddy ridicules KCR for calling BJP communal

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of raising communal passions for political gains.

Such a view coming from a person, whose close friends are Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (MIM), is ridiculous and laughable, and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has no moral right to accuse the BJP of being communal, he said during his first interaction with reporters in the city after assuming charge as Union Minister.

Mr. Reddy decried the TRS party’s effort to paint BJP as communal and that it was trying to arouse passions to gain political mileage like it was doing in West Bengal. “They are all baseless charges and in West Bengal people want a change and they were looking at the BJP,” he said.

Similarly, people in Telangana are vexed with the TRS and the Chief Minister’s functioning. The BJP securing four Parliament seats was an indication. “How did the TRS lose seven seats when it was confident of winning all the 16 seats,” he asked and claimed BJP will strengthen itself on the basis of good governance being provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister also rejected the arguments that his reported comments on Hyderabad being a hub of Islamic extremist activities had damaged the city’s image. “All I said was Hyderabad was the breeding centre of Islamic extremism, and the arrests of suspects by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the years was itself a proof of that,” he explained.

NRC in Hyderabad

He said Hyderabad was not exempted from the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) as it was to root out illegal immigrants from all parts of the country. He, however, did not give clarity on whether the NRC exercise would be taken up in the city soon to identify the illegal immigrants.

Sharing his experiences as the Minister, he said he was trying to learn given the importance of the Home Ministry and its functioning all these days and did not interact with media. Mr. Reddy seems to have got the trust of Home Minister Amit Shah going by the important subjects he was given as the latter’s deputy.

Mr. Reddy has been allocated subjects like Jammu and Kashmir, Left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism, counter-radicalisation, cyber security, among others.