Kishan Reddy replaces Bandi as BJP State unit chief, Eatala becomes poll management committee chairperson

July 04, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bringing curtain downs on the speculation on change of guard in the State unit, the BJP’s central leadership on Tuesday appointed Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy as president of BJP Telangana State unit replacing Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.

Amid hectic political activity in New Delhi, BJP National president J. P. Nadda named Mr. Kishan Reddy as the party’s State unit chief. In separate appointment order, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender was appointed chairperson Election Management Committee of the BJP Telangana unit for the elections.

This two appointments ends weeks of public sparring senior leaders of the party had been indulging in. Unknown to the BJP, several ‘turncoats’, who had joined the saffron party in the last few years openly rebelled against Bandi Sanjay. They questioned his style of functioning much to the chagrin of the loyal BJP workers and leaders.

The announcement drew mixed response from the leaders. Mr. Kishan Reddy himself avoided reacting to the his new role after attending the 125th anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Gachibowli stadium. This is the second time Mr. Kishan Reddy will be assuming office at the party president.

He was the State unit chief from 2010-14 when Telangana was formed. He continued in the same post from 2014-16 and also served as the Bharatiya Janata Legislature Party leader from 2016-18.

