Kishan Reddy refutes CM’s charges

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 22:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and development of northeast region Kishan Reddy has strongly condemned Chief Minister KCR’s “baseless charges” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J.P. Nadda and general secretary B.L. Santosh during his press conference on Thursday.

In a statement ,he said KCR had merely repeated the same lies even after the BJP had made it clear the persons allegedly involved in trying to poach TRS MLAs had nothing to do with the party. The “farmhouse CM” after murdering democracy and ruling like a tyrant is scared of losing power, he alleged.

The Moinabad farmhouse video was fake and had been enacted by actors on a script by the Chief Minister himself, alleged Mr Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KCR is just trying to show a fake video as a genuine one when he made it clear that BJP has nothing to do with it, the Union Minister added

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app