Kishan Reddy refutes CM’s charges

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and development of northeast region Kishan Reddy has strongly condemned Chief Minister KCR’s “baseless charges” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J.P. Nadda and general secretary B.L. Santosh during his press conference on Thursday.

In a statement ,he said KCR had merely repeated the same lies even after the BJP had made it clear the persons allegedly involved in trying to poach TRS MLAs had nothing to do with the party. The “farmhouse CM” after murdering democracy and ruling like a tyrant is scared of losing power, he alleged.

The Moinabad farmhouse video was fake and had been enacted by actors on a script by the Chief Minister himself, alleged Mr Reddy.

KCR is just trying to show a fake video as a genuine one when he made it clear that BJP has nothing to do with it, the Union Minister added