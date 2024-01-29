Kishan Reddy pulls up Hyderabad corporation over non-functioning streetlights

January 29, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Monday pulled up the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials for not repairing non-functioning streetlights in Nampally for the past four months.

The Minister was touring the area, which is part of his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, when he was informed by the people of Mallepally about the streetlights. They added that they had complained to the officials multiple times, but to no effect.

Mr. Kishan Reddy then summoned the municipal officials on phone and appeared upset when he was informed that the maintenance was delayed owing to a fund crunch. The Minister then took the matter up with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, directing him to ensure that the streetlights worked in the area as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, the Minister either opened or laid foundation stone for works worth ₹2 crore, including borewells, footpaths, internal roads and water pipelines, in Asifnagar and surrounding areas.

Bank loans to women self-help groups

Later, addressing a women’s convention of the BJP, Mr. Reddy, also the party state president, claimed that the Modi government has been on the forefront of promoting women self-help groups and entrepreneurship with bank loans up to ₹20 lakh each being made available for the eligible groups or women.

The Centre built four crore homes for the poor, of which 3.5 crore were registered in the name of women.

The BJP leader said Telangana no longer required the BRS or its leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao, so people should not waste their vote supporting the party. Therefore, even the BRS leaders and cadre should weigh their options and join the BJP to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi.

He also felicitated traditional music artistes Ch. Sudarshan, V. Ramaiah, G. Tammaiah and D. Moghaliah for having been bestowed the Padma awards recently.

Later, towards the evening, the Minister unveiled the new light-and-sound show at Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences and a new synthetic athletic track on its ground.

