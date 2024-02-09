Kishan Reddy invites BRS cadre to join BJP

February 09, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has invited BRS cadre and leaders to join his party and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the nation.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that the BRS has no place in the present political firmament with the office in Maharashtra already shut. The same is likely to happen in Telangana, he said.

Candidates soon

The list of probable candidates to contest in the Parliament polls has been made ready after having discussions with local leaders at an election committee meeting here. The campaign strategy and candidates’ selection figured prominently and the names will be out soon for the 17 constituencies.

The party has been getting favourable response from people and those who had voted for the Congress and BRS in the Assembly elections were now ready to vote for BJP, he added. Opposition parties are down in the dumps and no where in the picture, and hence the BJP was sure to win the maximum number of seats.

A 25-member committee of youth, women and farmers would be formed at the village level for inviting freshers into the party that has plans to reach out to all the 12,000 villages in State.

Bharat Ratnas

The Minister hailed the Modi government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh along with eminent scientist M.S. Swaminathan. It was a matter of pride that PV hailed from Telangana, who was known for his path breaking reforms during his tenure.

Mr. Reddy also recalled the ‘humiliation’ meted out to PV by the Congress leadership during his last years and how his body was not allowed into the Congress headquarters in Delhi. The assurance to develop a memorial was also forgotten, he charged.

Earlier, he explained about the massive investments being made for improving railway infrastructure across the country, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and said that soon the network could become the third biggest in the world. The proposed new zone in Visakhapatnam got delayed because the AP government was yet to allocate 59 acres of land, he added.

In a separate message, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Minister Eatala Rajender, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and other BJP leaders hailed the decision of Bharat Ratna to PV.

