Kishan Reddy inaugurates new sound and light show at Golconda Fort

January 24, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti

View of the sound and light show at Golconda Fort, inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism Culture Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy along with others in Hyderabad on January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

The newly created sound and light show of the Golconda Fort was inaugurated on Wednesday evening by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy. Funded by Indian Oil Foundation, the show is a multimedia experience unlike the earlier static show. 

Film actor Chiranjeevi, who spoke at the meeting, recalled his association with the Golconda Fort where songs, fights and advertisements were shot. “My son Ram Charan’s song in Magadheera was picturised here. This has a great tourism and employment potential but has not been tapped. We should focus on this sector,” said Mr. Chiranjeevi, who earlier worked as culture minister, in his address. 

“The rulers and their reign to show our culture has been chronicled in this show. We have been trying to improve tourism in the country,” said Mr Reddy.  “We are planning to install a similar system at the Warangal Fort and work is going to begin soon,” said Mr. Reddy. 

“There is no shortage of funding for projects. We just need people in the State government to help execute them,” said Mr. Reddy. 

