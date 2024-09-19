ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy hails simultaneous polls decision

Published - September 19, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Cabinet’s approval of simultaneous elections is a commendable move that will save expenditure, improve productivity and level the playing field for regional parties, said Union Minister for Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Welcoming the decision, Mr. Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, observed that such kind of polls will prevent “disruptions in development work due to policy paralysis from the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and leads to voter fatigue and burden on crucial manpower deployed during election time”.

In a press statement, the Minister claimed there will be 1.5% national growth during simultaneous elections, compared to non-simultaneous elections, a fall in inflation by 1.1% and an estimated saving of more than ₹4,500 crore.

Appeal to Governor

In a separate development, BJP ST Morcha State president Kalyan Naik has appealed to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to make the government to order a comprehensive probe into the alleged rape of tribal women and illegal cases filed against them in Kumrum Bheem Asifabad.

In a memorandum to the Governor, he charged that at least 100 non-tribals have encroached upon tribal lands after threatening them, although they have no such land ownership rights.

Meanwhile, Women’s Wing, led by its chief M. Shilpa Reddy, took up a protest demonstration at Exhibition Grounds at Nampally against the alleged remarks made by MLA Danam Nagender against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. An effigy of Mr. Nagender, who had defected to the Congress from BRS, was also burnt.

