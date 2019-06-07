Kishan Reddy gets rousing welcome

Union Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy received a rousing reception at the Begumpet airport on Friday evening when he arrived on his maiden visit to the city after taking charge.

Mr. Reddy arrived from the Shamshabad airport to the Begumpet airport where, following a felicitation programme, he was taken in a procession accompanied by BJP State party president K. Laxman, newly elected Member of Parliament from Karimnagar B. Sanjay and others.

The procession, passing through Paradise and RTC Crossroads, reached the party office at Nampally. All through the route, party activists, sporting saffron flags, eulogised him through songs. Party activists had erected special pandals at Musheerabad and other places to receive him with showering of flower petals. The procession caused traffic jam in several areas.

The Union Minister of State visited the residences house of former Union minister and earlier MP from Secunderabad Bandaru Dattatreya at Ramnagar and BJP State president K. Laxman in Narayanaguda before going to the party office.