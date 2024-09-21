ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy for thorough probe into Tirupati laddu row

Published - September 21, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Concerned about the recent Tirupati laddu row, State BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy termed it a violation of public faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that millions of devotees from across the globe were shocked by the news and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to safeguard their religious sentiments by conducting a thorough investigation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Kishan Reddy condemned the alleged use of animal fat and fish oil in the prasadam, describing it as an “unpardonable crime” that has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the A.P. government to ensure that such incidents do not recur. “Those who have hurt the sentiments of crores of people should be punished. I hope police and investigative agencies move forward in their probe,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Union Minister also highlighted that the sanctity of Tirumala has been under threat in recent years, citing issues such as other religious propaganda, the carrying of alcohol and meat to the hill, and allegations of corruption within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which have frequently made headlines.

Meanwhile, he appealed to parties and charitable organisations not to sensationalise the issue, and stressed on the need for restraint and responsibility in addressing these concerns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US