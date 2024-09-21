Kishan Reddy for thorough probe into Tirupati laddu row

Concerned about the recent Tirupati laddu row, State BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy termed it a violation of public faith.

He said that millions of devotees from across the globe were shocked by the news and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to safeguard their religious sentiments by conducting a thorough investigation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Kishan Reddy condemned the alleged use of animal fat and fish oil in the prasadam, describing it as an “unpardonable crime” that has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

He urged the A.P. government to ensure that such incidents do not recur. “Those who have hurt the sentiments of crores of people should be punished. I hope police and investigative agencies move forward in their probe,” he said.

The Union Minister also highlighted that the sanctity of Tirumala has been under threat in recent years, citing issues such as other religious propaganda, the carrying of alcohol and meat to the hill, and allegations of corruption within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which have frequently made headlines.

Meanwhile, he appealed to parties and charitable organisations not to sensationalise the issue, and stressed on the need for restraint and responsibility in addressing these concerns.