Kishan Reddy flays KCR over remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest

March 23, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy flayed BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor scam.

He also found fault with Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders for condemning Kejriwal’s arrest.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he wondered why KCR had not responded similarly when his daughter and MLC K. Kavitha was arrested a week earlier by the ED in connection with the same case. “KCR termed the arrest of Kejriwal as a black day for democracy. But, it is not right to comment like that since the ED had collected evidence in black and white on the AAP leader’s involvement in the scam,” he said, reiterating that neither the BJP nor the Central government has any role in Kejriwal’s arrest.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also dared KCR to participate in an open debate over the arrest. He demanded a clarification on the role of KCR’s family in the same scam. He alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees had changed hands in the case. Reminding that KCR had ensured an increase in liquor sales from ₹4,000 crore annually in 2014 to ₹14,000 crore during his tenure, the same policy had been adopted by the Delhi government under the influence of Ms. Kavitha and her team.

Referring to the Congress government’s alleged inaction against corruption under BRS rule, he stated that the Revanth Reddy government had put these issues in ‘cold storage’ to cash in on the situation.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was collecting a new tax known as ‘RG Tax (Rahul Gandhi Tax)’ that is forcing builders and other traders to pay it to get their issues resolved. He questioned why Mr. Revanth Reddy was not taking steps to order a CBI probe into irregularities in the construction of the Medigadda barrage.

