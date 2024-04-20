GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kishan Reddy flays Congress over delay in issuance of new ration cards, pension hike 

April 20, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD 

BJP State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy has questioned the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy over the delay in the distribution of new ration cards and the promised increase in pensions, questioning the accountability of the Congress.

Addressing a gathering during his election campaign in Musheerabad Assembly Constituency here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy highlighted the unfulfilled assurances made by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, underscoring the need for transparency in their implementation.

During a vehicle yatra organised as part of his electoral outreach, Secunderabad sitting MP Kishan Reddy traversed through various colonies, including Lalita Nagar and Bakaram, where he received a warm welcome from women and youth. He took the opportunity to address the concerns of the constituents, pointing out the alleged failure of the Congress government in implementing the six guarantees on the ground. Mr. Reddy said that there is no future for the BRS in the State and alleged former chief minister KCR had been involved in large-scale misappropriation of land and resources during his 10-year rule.

He observed that voting for either the Congress or BRS would be a waste as they do nothing for development. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the saviour of the nation, commending his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the provision of free vaccines to the public.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.