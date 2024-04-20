Kishan Reddy flays Congress over delay in issuance of new ration cards, pension hike 

April 20, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

HYDERABAD

BJP State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy has questioned the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy over the delay in the distribution of new ration cards and the promised increase in pensions, questioning the accountability of the Congress.

Addressing a gathering during his election campaign in Musheerabad Assembly Constituency here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy highlighted the unfulfilled assurances made by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, underscoring the need for transparency in their implementation.

During a vehicle yatra organised as part of his electoral outreach, Secunderabad sitting MP Kishan Reddy traversed through various colonies, including Lalita Nagar and Bakaram, where he received a warm welcome from women and youth. He took the opportunity to address the concerns of the constituents, pointing out the alleged failure of the Congress government in implementing the six guarantees on the ground. Mr. Reddy said that there is no future for the BRS in the State and alleged former chief minister KCR had been involved in large-scale misappropriation of land and resources during his 10-year rule.

He observed that voting for either the Congress or BRS would be a waste as they do nothing for development. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the saviour of the nation, commending his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the provision of free vaccines to the public.