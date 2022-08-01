Telangana

Kishan Reddy flags Telangana’s dues to Discoms, Genco

Union Minister for Tourism Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 05:15 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 01:48 IST

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar to “rise above politics” and clear the State Government dues of ₹11,935 crore to the two Power Distribution Companies (Discoms) and another ₹7,388 crore to Power Generation Corporation (Genco), adding up to a whopping ₹19,323 crore dues.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he referred to the State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2021, by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that made several observations on the performance of Discoms.

“The CAG has flagged Discoms’ performance in Telangana in its report for 220-21. The report has highlighted that about 70% of Telangana State PSUs’ losses are because of the two Discoms – TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL – and ₹30,000 crore net worth erosion,” he pointed out.

Among all States, Telangana owes the maximum to Distribution Companies. Apart from it, the State dues to Genco were fourth highest in the country after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

