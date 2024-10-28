Kishan Reddy demands white paper on Telangana’s financial condition

Union Minister and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy has demanded that the Congress-led State government release a comprehensive white paper on Telangana’s financial health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of exacerbating the State’s economic situation during its 10-month rule, arguing that the previous BRS government had already caused severe damage to it. He asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to “release a white paper detailing the debt burden, borrowings over the past 10 months, interest paid, and loans cleared”. He further demanded an official announcement regarding the status of welfare and development schemes, including those from the previous BRS rule.

“No section of the people is happy with the Congress government as it has failed to fulfil its 420 promises under six guarantees made before the elections,” Mr. Kishan Reddy said while addressing the media at the BJP state office on Sunday, citing unfulfilled commitments such as Rythu Bharosa, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, increased pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, and unemployment allowances. He questioned the fate of schemes from the BRS era, urging Congress to clarify “whether they are continued or shelved”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the State government’s plans to pump in ₹1.5 lakh crore into the Musi River rejuvenation project, he said “what we are opposing is the demolition of poor people’s houses in the name of the project,” and accused Congress leaders of “provoking the people of Nalgonda on the Musi project”.

Accusing the Congress of misappropriating public funds, Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged, “While a single family led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao looted the State, now the Congress leaders as a group are looting the State,” and dismissed claims of Central government bias in fund allocations.

In response to a query on an alleged rave party involving former minister K.T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, he stated, “The police must conduct a detailed probe into the case without considering the political affiliations.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.