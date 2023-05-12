Kishan Reddy demands status of complaints received on ‘Dharani’ portal

May 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy on Friday has demanded State government make public the number of representations or applications it had received seeking correction in the ‘Dharani’ revenue portal and the action taken on them.

The Minister claimed that the government had received close to 10 lakh applications seeking corrections in the portal and alleged that changes, if any, can be made only from the official residence–cum-camp office ‘Pragati Bhavan’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, while addressing a press conference at the State party office, sought to know the Cabinet Sub Committee report or recommendations made on resolving the disputes pertaining the revenue portal which was once touted to provide the effective solution to land revenue records across the State where mutations could be done within minutes and in a hassle free manner.

The Secunderabad MP charged that the land litigation and disputes have only increased after the portal was launched with few or little options provided to take up any corrections. What could have been solved at the village level have all reached the ‘Pragati Bhavan’ which no one has access too, as the local officials are unable to deal with them, he said.

A farmer had tried to take his life at the Peddapalli Collectorate and this is just a glimpse of the gravity of the situation. Farmers are unable to access the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ benefits because of the land issues and asking them to pay huge fees for any corrections is like adding insult to injury, he pointed out.

The Minister said even lands which were litigation have been included in the prohibition list causing more disputes while thousands of acres of land is being used for illegal land deals by the ruling party functionaries making use of the portal.

In this context, he said the government could have used the Centre’s SVAMITVA — Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas — scheme which was meant to provide property papers to the rural people. But, after a pilot project the government has been reluctant to take it forward.