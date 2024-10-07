Kishan Reddy demands govt. to come clean on farm loan waiver

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has demanded the Congress government to disclose the details of the precise amount spent and list of beneficiaries as well as those farmers yet to get the benefit of the loan waiver on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castigating the government, he claimed that the implementation was not as per the Warangal Declaration made by the ruling party before the elections. In a press release from New Delhi, Mr. Kishan Reddy said it has become a habit for the Congress to peddle lies and cheat the people.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced in the Assembly to implement the farm loan waiver at a cost of ₹31,000 crore but during his letter of clarification to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his charge that farmers were still awaiting the loan waiver scheme, has mentioned ₹17,000 crore only, so what has happened to the rest ₹14,000 crore?,” he questioned.

He claimed that another 16 lakh farmers have been waiting in vain to get benefit from the loan waiver scheme. “While the promise was to provide benefit to all the farmers, it is apparent only a few benefitted and the government has not released the precise figures,” charged Mr. Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.