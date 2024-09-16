Kishan Reddy declines CM’s invite, questions the intent behind ‘Praja Palana Dinostavam’ on Sept.17

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has questioned the “intent” of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in celebrating the proposed ‘Praja Palana Dinostavam’ (People’s Governance Day) on September 17 and charged it is to “deflect” the attention of the people from the core aspects of the ‘Hyderabad Liberation’ struggle.

While thanking the Chief Minister for the invitation extended to him to participate in the State government function, Mr. Kishan Reddy, in a letter, addressed to the former declined the same and said he cannot be party to an “insincere ritual which blatantly attempts to erase the truth from the people”.

The BJP leader claimed that to “describe the Liberation of Hyderabad, as just another transition of power from a monarchy to a democracy not only subverts the heroic struggle but also propagates further the politics of appeasement”.

Mr. Revanth Reddy as the “son of this very soil” is well aware that the people of Hyderabad ‘Samsthan’ had sustained a spirited struggle for years to liberate the region from the brutalities of the Nizam and his private army of Razakars where many people laid down their lives in the process and thousands withstood unfathomable violence, he said.

The liberation of Telangana is a heart-wrenching story of courage, sacrifice and martyrdom. Therefore, there is a need to commemorate September 17 in a manner that befits the sacrifice of the martyrs. The purpose of such a commemoration ought to inspire the present generations with patriotic and nationalist fervour, and by informing them of the pristine history of the liberation, said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Therefore, the Narendra Modi government had, over the last few years, given the day its due in a “form and manner that pays homage to the courage, sacrifice and valour of those who made the liberation possible”. Acknowledging September 17 as a day of immense significance is the first step to eventually understand and accept the truth of liberation, he added.

