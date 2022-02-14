Kishan Reddy condemns KCR’s Pulwama comments

“Isn’t the valour of Abhinandan Vardhaman proof enough?”

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has condemned the comments made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly insulting the armed forces.

“I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Indian armed forces. The fact that this came on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance that is unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Questioning the Prime Minister or the government is a democratic right of any leader. However, insulting our patriotic armed forces is extremely unfortunate. This after Pakistan’s open admission of the conspiracy of Pulwama in which 40 brave CRPF jawans laid down their lives for the country for which India retaliated with surgical strikes on the terror camps at Balakot,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy in statement on Monday.

“Isn’t the valour of Abhinandan Vardhaman proof enough? Aren’t the corroborations from various independent international defence observers and Intelligence agencies proof enough? Isn’t Pakistan’s own actions of declaring a no-fly zone on Pakistani air space for more than 6 months after the Balakot Airstrikes proof enough?,” asked Mr Kishan Reddy adding that if these are not enough proofs then Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao can seek proof from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Stating that the world acknowledged the strikes and commended the grit demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said that Telangana community feels ashamed to have a Chief Minister who echoes the Pakistan narrative on surgical strikes.

“Indian armed forces are fighting valiantly against our enemies across the border on multiple fronts. Last year Colonel Santosh Babu, a Telugu bidda gave up his life to protect this great country. I request the Chief Minister not insult those who attained sadgati in protecting this great country. The people of Telangana are witnessing this irresponsible behaviour from Mr. Rao and will neither forget nor forgive him for this,” commented Mr. Kishan Reddy.