Kishan Reddy complains to President, LS Speaker about ‘pre-emptive’ arrest by TS police

July 20, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy comes out of his vehicle after being stopped by the police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government’s housing scheme for the poor, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: -

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has complained to President Draupadi Murmu that the Telangana police had arrested him despite being given advance notification about the proposed trip to inspect the stalled two-bedroom housing project at Batasingaram on Thursday.

In an official letter to the President, a copy of which was released to the media, the Telangana BJP president informed that about 2.5 lakh two-bedroom houses were sanctioned under the PMAY – Prime Minister Awas Yojana, and as a Union Minister he was duty bound to inspect the Centre schemes. He had informed the police that his visit was not to conduct any agitation or a sit-in protest, yet the TS government had inhibited him from discharging his duties as an MP and as a Union Minister, he said.

In a separate communication to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, the Minister urged him to consider his arrest by the TS police as a “breach of privilege” and sought his earliest attention to the matter.

To take charge

Mr. Kishan Reddy is also scheduled to take over as the party president on Friday noon as the State party president after worshipping at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Charminar, Kanakadurga Temple at Basheerbagh and garlanding the statues of Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule in Amberpet and Dr. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund. He will also be paying his tributes to Martyrs Memorial opposite the Legislative Assembly before reaching the BJP office to take over and address the rank and file.

