Kishan Reddy charges govt. with setting a dubious record

‘Doing away with Governor’s address has never been done anywhere across the country’

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Region Development and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy said the TRS government had set a new “dubious” record of having an Assembly session without the Governor’s address which has never been done anywhere across the country despite political differences.

“This is political bankruptcy at its worst. The TRS has a history of insulting the Governors. Its MLAs tried to physically stop the then Governor from reading the speech and pull him off the pedestal during the agitation for the separate State,” he charged on Monday.

The Minister pointed out that when the TRS MPs had protested in the Parliament obstructing the Speaker in the Lok Sabha and chairman in Rajya Sabha, they were not suspended but the alacrity with which the three BJP MLAs have been “suspended” from the Assembly showed that there was a “definite plan” behind this.

Mr. Reddy, talking to the media in New Delhi, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of throwing Parliamentary practices and democratic traditions aside stating that the elected representatives have the right to question the government and the latter has the responsibility to answer - but these conventions were ignored, he said.

The TRS budget speech sounded like the parting speech of the regime though there is another year for elections. “Like every year, it is full of promises which are never fulfilled with corruption rampant in every sphere of administration,” he charged.

In a point by point rebuttal to the criticism directed against the Centre, he said power cuts are a thing of past across the country due to rise in power generation and the State cannot claim any special achievement. The budget speech had acquired political tone and the government owes an explanation on why it has not lived up to its promises, he said.

The TRS regime, which has called for a new constitution, has no right to talk of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Dalit Bandhu is only meant to benefit the party functionaries, he added.