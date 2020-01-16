Kishan Reddy campaigns in ULBs in Mancherial

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday campaigned in the municipalities of Bellampalli, Kyathanpalli, Mancherial, Naspur and Chennur in Mancherial district before entering Ramagundam Municipality across the border in Peddapalli district. He conducted road shows at all these places appealing to the voters to elect candidates belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party. The campaign of Mr. Kishan Reddy was hinged on pointing out lapses of the State government headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. The latter was criticised for failing to construct the 2BHK houses.