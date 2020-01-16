Telangana

Kishan Reddy campaigns in ULBs in Mancherial

more-in

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday campaigned in the municipalities of Bellampalli, Kyathanpalli, Mancherial, Naspur and Chennur in Mancherial district before entering Ramagundam Municipality across the border in Peddapalli district. He conducted road shows at all these places appealing to the voters to elect candidates belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party. The campaign of Mr. Kishan Reddy was hinged on pointing out lapses of the State government headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. The latter was criticised for failing to construct the 2BHK houses.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 6:37:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kishan-reddy-campaigns-in-ulbs-in-mancherial/article30577231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY