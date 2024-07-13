Kishan Reddy blind to defections in BJP-ruled states: Congress MP Chamala Kiran

Member of Parliament from Congress Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy lashed out at the Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for his comments on ‘Constitution at X roads’ in Telangana over BRS MLAs defections, and asked him to explain how the non-BJP governments in 10 states were overthrown by the BJP by encouraging defections.

At a press conference here, he recalled how a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh Ramniwas Rawat was inducted into the Cabinet without resignation and asked Mr. Kishan Reddy if he was blind to such unconstitutional acts of the BJP. “People have not forgotten how you have overthrown governments in MP, Karnataka, Goa, and most of the North Eastern states by openly encouraging defections to the BJP,” he said.

He advised Mr. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister from Telangana Bandi Sanjay to speak on pending bifurcation issues and also explain why the BJP failed to adhere to the Bifurcation Act when 43 issues are still pending. “If they are interested in Telangana they should impress upon the Centre to get all the projects like ITIR, Bayyaram steel plant, Coach factory due to the State,” he said. “Even the BRS is silent on Telangana projects now.”

BRS MLAs fear BRS merger with BJP

Defending the BRS MLAs joining Congress, Mr. Kiran said they lost confidence in BRS leadership as it decided to ally with the BJP. This was evident in the parliamentary elections when the BRS ensured the transfer of votes to the BJP by fielding weak candidates.

The BRS MLAs now fear that BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao might merge his party with the BJP to save his daughter Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor policy case. He alleged there are rumours of Ms. Kavitha turning approver to fix Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BRS MPs in Rajya Sabha merging with the BJP.

Recruitment exams postponement

The Bhongir MP alleged that a few job aspirants who have issues with the recruitment exam dates were being supported by the BRS to launch an agitation with an ulterior motive of stopping the recruitment tests. There are 80% silent majority who want the tests to be conducted on scheduled dates and the government was committed for recruitments on time.