Kishan Reddy blames govt. for pending projects

March 07, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure speedy completion of pending projects instead of letting petty politics come in the way of development of Telangana.

“We get to see KCR, K.T. Rama Rao and rest of the first family criticising the Modi Government as a daily feature for not doing anything for TS when the fact is that the BRS government has not been acting on several letters written seeking cooperation for speedy completion of many works,” he told a press conference at the party office.

The Minister, also Secunderabad MP, said the KCR family had no moral right to level accusations against the Centre when its own government had not been taking steps to ensure the pending projects, including railway projects, medical colleges, a tribal museum, and extending metro rail to the Old City, were on course.

About 11 letters written to the Chief Minister in the last few years by Mr. Reddy himself were once again released on the occasion. “KCR and family are only peddling lies and baseless allegations against the Centre trying to hoodwink the people with their glib talk. This would only hurt the State. People should realise what is happening. There is a dire need to get rid of this despotic and corrupt regime,” he said.

Mr. Reddy contested the claims of KTR and Health Minister T. Harish Rao about the Centre’s help for new medical colleges, claiming that despite reminders, the applications were not made. He accused the government of halting the metro construction at MGBS-Imlibun, succumbing to pressure from the Majlis party despite the Centre releasing ₹1,250 crore of the ₹1,458 crore in total in Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

“Why should the metro not be built into the Old City? L&T Metro Rail has suffered ₹3,000 crore loss and has been seeking compensation. The MMTS line from Ghatkesar to Yadadri too has been held up. What is the point in blaming me,” he asked.

Permissions sought for an approach road to the new railway terminal at Cherlapally and at the wagon repair facility at Kazipet, land for modernising Secunderabad railway station at the main gate were pending, while the project report for the proposed Ayush Hospital at Vikarabad was not ready and there had been no word on the Sainik School or the Science City proposals, said the Minister.