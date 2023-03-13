Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders congratulate RRR team for Naatu, Naatu Oscar win

March 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders hailed the ‘RRR’ team led by director S.S.Rajamouli for clinching the Oscar for Best Original Song ( Naatu Naatu) on Monday.

In a message, Mr. Reddy congratulated music director Keeravani and rest of the team stating that it was a honour for the entire country. Film stars Ram Charan and NTR Junior came in for special praise.

In separate messages, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Minister Eatala Rajender and other leaders also expressed happiness and congratulated the ‘RRR’ team bringing home the first ever Oscar for an Indian feature film.

“It is a matter of pride for not only the Telugus but also for the country. Special compliments to Keeravani, singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava, lyricist Chandrabose and choreographer Prem Rakshit,” one of the leaders said.