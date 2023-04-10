Kishan Reddy bats for 15 lakh tonnes of boiled rice procurement from TS

April 10, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy has requested the Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal to consider procurement of 15 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana for the 2022-23 Kharif marketing season (KMS).

In a letter addressed to Mr. Goyal, he said that the price support operations implemented by the Centre have helped farmers of Telangana a lot.

The Civil Supplies department has procured 64.3 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers in the 2022-23 KMS. The supply of custom milled rice to the Food Corporation of India was completed in February for the 2021-22 KMS and in March for the 2021-22 Rabi Marketing Season.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday, instructed Chief Secretary A. Santi Kumari and Commissioner of Civil Supplies V. Anil Kumar to start paddy procurement for the Rabi season on a war-footing since harvesting has already commenced.

He told the Chief Secretary to hold video-conference with District Collectors on Monday to prepare an action plan and make arrangements for procurement. He wanted the officials to open 7,000 paddy procurement centres to purchase the grain from farmers at MSP.

