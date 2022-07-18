Telangana

Kishan Reddy apprises Amit Shah of flood situation in Telangana, AP

G. Kishan Reddy. File.
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD July 18, 2022 18:30 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 03:16 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed his Ministry to extend all necessary support at the earliest to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of Godavari floods after Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy had apprised him of the flood situation which has caused damage to lives and livelihoods on Saturday.

Already 13 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Telangana to carry out rescue and relief operations, he said. The Centre will extend support through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) when the request comes from the Telangana government and the required certificates are submitted for the release of the first instalment.

In Andhra Pradesh, the first instalment has been released from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The Home Ministry has clarified that the second instalment will be sanctioned and money released once the State makes such a request.

Once the preliminary reports about the damage are received from both the States, the Central assessment teams will be sent to assess the situation, said a press release.

