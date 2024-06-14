GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay take charge as Central Ministers

Published - June 14, 2024 01:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy addresses the media as he assumes charge as Union Minister of Coal and Mines, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy addresses the media as he assumes charge as Union Minister of Coal and Mines, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP Telangana stalwarts, including party chief G. Kishan Reddy and his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar, took charge of their respective ministries of Mines and Coal as well as Home, in the presence of their party colleagues and others in New Delhi on Thursday.

Both the leaders have come up the ranks, having begun their political careers as ordinary workers before going on to reach top positions in the party and now the government with their hard work, loyalty and dedication to the party, pointed out party senior colleagues.

After completing the formalities, Mr. Kishan Reddy told the media at Shastri Bhavan that his ministry is key to the country’s growth and development and over the last decade the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured power cuts are a thing of the past for domestic, industrial and agriculture sectors by bringing about reforms. His effort in the coming days will be to ensure that coal production is enhanced so that the country need not be depending on imports. The concentration will be in sustainable coal extraction, supply, employment generation and export of the commodity.

Mr. Reddy, who was the Tourism and Culture Minister in the previous government and was elected from the Secunderabad constituency for the second successive time, said the ministry was earlier held by seniors like Prahlad Joshi and Piyush Goyal and he will continue their good work with the help of the top experienced officials.

Few minutes before that Mr. Sanjay Kumar too occupied the official ministerial chair in the North Block in the presence of his colleague Nityanand Roy and after receiving blessings from Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Swamyji and senior officials.

Later, he called on senior party leader and former Minister Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and also Mr. Kishan Reddy to congratulate him. Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, Kamareddy MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy, ex-MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, former Minister Marri Sashidhar Reddy, official spokesperson N.V. Subash and several other party leaders from the twin cities greeted the Karimnagar MP on taking charge as the Union Minister (Minister of State for Home) for the first time. He promised to strive for the strengthening the country’s internal security.

Related Topics

Telangana / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.