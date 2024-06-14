Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay take charge as Central Ministers

BJP Telangana stalwarts, including party chief G. Kishan Reddy and his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar, took charge of their respective ministries of Mines and Coal as well as Home, in the presence of their party colleagues and others in New Delhi on Thursday.

Both the leaders have come up the ranks, having begun their political careers as ordinary workers before going on to reach top positions in the party and now the government with their hard work, loyalty and dedication to the party, pointed out party senior colleagues.

After completing the formalities, Mr. Kishan Reddy told the media at Shastri Bhavan that his ministry is key to the country’s growth and development and over the last decade the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured power cuts are a thing of the past for domestic, industrial and agriculture sectors by bringing about reforms. His effort in the coming days will be to ensure that coal production is enhanced so that the country need not be depending on imports. The concentration will be in sustainable coal extraction, supply, employment generation and export of the commodity.

Mr. Reddy, who was the Tourism and Culture Minister in the previous government and was elected from the Secunderabad constituency for the second successive time, said the ministry was earlier held by seniors like Prahlad Joshi and Piyush Goyal and he will continue their good work with the help of the top experienced officials.

Few minutes before that Mr. Sanjay Kumar too occupied the official ministerial chair in the North Block in the presence of his colleague Nityanand Roy and after receiving blessings from Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Swamyji and senior officials.

Later, he called on senior party leader and former Minister Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and also Mr. Kishan Reddy to congratulate him. Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, Kamareddy MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy, ex-MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, former Minister Marri Sashidhar Reddy, official spokesperson N.V. Subash and several other party leaders from the twin cities greeted the Karimnagar MP on taking charge as the Union Minister (Minister of State for Home) for the first time. He promised to strive for the strengthening the country’s internal security.