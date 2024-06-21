Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay should work to revive ITIR project: Jagga Reddy

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar should ensure establishment of the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), an IT corridor project sanctioned by the UPA government but later scrapped by the Modi government.

At a press conference here on Friday, he said that BJP government has denied jobs to 15 lakh youths who were to be benefitted by the ITIR project taking Hyderabad’s growth trajectory to new levels. Instead of focussing on such job-creating projects, the BJP leaders filled the youngster’s minds with divisive ideology, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said the UPA government under Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi chose Hyderabad for the project as a gift to Telangana after it was created apart from considering the fact that Hyderabad was a safe zone in terms of security and environment. Since the BJP government scrapped the project, the two new Union Ministers must take it up now.

‘Provocative religious statements’

Urging youngsters not to fall for the “provocative religious narrative of the BJP”, he urged them to pressurise the Union Government for job creation and the revival of the ITIR project. “Had the project been taken up, 15 lakh families would have had a bright life,” he said.

Mr. Reddy refused to comment on BRS MLAs joining the party, stating that it was under the purview of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s gates were always open for him and he would utilise that opportunity for the party and not for personal gains.