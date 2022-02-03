Kishan Reddy accuses KCR of spewing venom against Centre

‘CM should first give an explanation to people on his unfulfilled promises’

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast States G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Ministers and other TRS leaders of resorting to using unethical language, vicious propaganda and spewing poison against Prime Minister Narendera Modi and the BJP government at the Centre ever since the Huzurnagar bypoll.

Addressing a press conference at his New Delhi residence, he said the CM’s call for a new Constitution is a violation of all norms and pointed out that the same Constitution has helped Mr. Rao to have a political party, contest elections and even come to power twice. “But, the manner in which he tried to downgrade the Constitution insulting the architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is very unfortunate and has to be condemned by all sections of the society irrespective of political ideologies or principles,” he said.

The Minister said he expected the Chief Minister to change his tone and tenor after being elected to the constitutional post and not the language he was using against other political parties during the agitation for a separate state but “he is speaking as he likes without even thinking twice despite sitting in the CM’s chair and is making personal remarks against the PM.”

“The CM should realise that amusing those around him with his intemperate talks does not mean whatever he feels is the truth. It is clear that he and his family are feeling insecure after the bypoll defeat. He should first give an explanation on his unfulfilled promises to the TS people before criticising the Centre,” he observed.

Mr. Reddy said “lies and falsehoods” were sought to spread by Mr. Rao in his press meet like the urea price being hiked when the reality is the subsidy was enhanced twice over ensuring farmers are not burdened. Allocations to MNGRES, food subsidy or even health too has not been cut, he claimed. “I urge him to get his facts right before making baseless allegations against the Centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister had not bothered to listen to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation or read the papers and therefore has been criticising aspects like river linking projects and others, he maintained.

The Minister reeled out several assurances given by the TRS government over the years like super speciality hospitals across the State, sops to the Dalits, cleaning Hussainsagar, etc., but little has been done.