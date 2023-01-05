Kishan Reddy accuses govt. of diverting ₹5,080 crore meant for GPs

January 05, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy accused the Telangana government of diverting the ₹5,080 crore funds released for the gram panchayats into the respective sarpanches’ accounts like “vultures emptying them within an hour of release”.

“The digital key was misused to take away the money without any approval from the ward committees. It is the most deplorable and heinous act to snatch away the money meant for villages development and welfare released per the needs of each village based on recommendations of the Finance Commission,” he charged.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr. Kishan Reddy, also the Secunderabad Member of Parliament, said the Centre had decided to release funds directly to the GPs because the States were not transferring the funds, but in TS as soon as the sarpanches received text messages of the funds in their accounts, the government cleaned it,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy alleged that even the funds released under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) were diverted to pay of “big contractors” at the cost of the poor people. “After this, the BRS government has been carrying out a vicious propaganda against the Centre and takes up protests to mislead the people,” he said.

Scholarships for SC students to the tune of ₹300 crore has been held up due to the adamant attitude of the government in not submitting details of the eligible persons and their respective bank accounts, claimed the Minister. Telangana was heading towards a financial crisis and bankruptcy with the kind of corruption and diversion of funds to fuel the liquor, land and sand mafia of the ruling party. “There is no financial discipline. It will soon affect the welfare and development schemes. There will be no money to pay salaries too,” he observed.

Independent investigations

Mr. Reddy claimed that the party or the Centre had nothing to do with the investigations into Delhi liquor scam stating that the CBI and ED took up an investigation based on a complaint when the names of the TRS leaders “tumbled” out. His party does not need any “swamys or mediators” to attract other MLAs as it has capable leaders to deal with the issue.