Kishan ready to give up party chief post

December 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, wants to quit as the party president post following the State Assembly elections where the party has won eight seats for the first time.

Party sources, pleading anonymity, have stated that Mr. Kishan Reddy has sounded the Cleadership about his decision to give up the party president post and has already sought the appointment of national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reiterate his stance.

The Union Minister contends that he had accepted to become the State party chief till the Assembly elections and hence, he would like to be relieved of the responsibility now. His purported decision also comes in the wake of the disgruntlement in the cadre over the functioning of the party unit in the run-up to the polls and subsequent performance.

Apparently, Mr. Kishan Reddy was actually reluctant to take up the top post after his predecessor and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was shifted out and later elevated to the national general secretary post. But, the Central leadership had then prevailed upon him to accept the party chief post till the Assembly elections at least.

The Central leadership, while laying the green carpet for leaders from other parties was not inclined to hand over the party chief post to an ‘outsider’ as it could send a wrong signal to the veterans and traditional vote bank. Party sources also insist that it is unlikely that the Central leadership will accept Mr. Kishan Reddy’s resignation in view of the Parliament elections five months away.

The party appears to have few options at the moment. It could bring back Mr. Sanjay Kumar as the president but the latter having tasted defeat in the Assembly polls from Karimnagar is not too keen to occupy the post from which he was dethroned due a sustained campaign from the newcomers egged by few seniors from behind.

Another reason is also the changed political situation in Telangana with the Congress government in power and A. Revanth Reddy becoming the Chief Minister. The BJP leader had a field day lambasting BRS government, then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao and others, when he led the party highlighting the contentious issues.

But, now the national issues could hog the limelight in view of the Parliament polls. Moreover, he needs to get re-elected again to regain his political moorings, pointed out party sources.