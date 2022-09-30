Kishan criticises TRS, KCR for trying to gain political mileage over Bayyaram steel plant

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “misleading” people of the State with false promises.

He faulted the Chief Minister and TRS leaders for their claims on integrated steel plant at Bayyaram asserting that the Centre was firm on its stand on techno-economic feasibility of the project and hence, appointed an expert committee which ruled out the feasibility of the plant in that location. The Chief Minister and his family should take the blame relating to the Bayyaram plant.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Centre announced its stand after thorough examination of the report submitted by the expert committee under the aegis of the Steel Authority of India Limited within six months of formation of Telangana. Union Steel Minister too clarified about the issue in a written reply to a question raised in Rajya Sabha and even a committee constituted by the State Government had declared that the quality of iron ore available at Bayyaram would not meet the requirements of a steel plant. “The TRS leaders are indulging in meaningless criticism of the Central Government for political ends,” he said.



He recalled how the Chief Minister asserted that the State Government would set up an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram if the Centre failed to do so in the runup to the 2018 elections and said Mr. Rao should keep his word rather than indulging in “mud-slinging” on the BJP Government. “The TRS leaders should at least now stop their dramas. People should grill the Chief Minister and his family for not keeping a single promise,” he said lamenting that several irregularities relating to land, liquor and sand surfaced ever since the TRS Government took over.

He expressed concern over the plight of landowners owing to Dharani portal and said the government had not resolved even a single case out of the more than four lakh grievances received. The State Government was in fact creating obstacles in the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Telangana while not cooperating in land acquisition related issues. Referring to the national party proposed by the TRS president, he advised that Mr. Rao fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people first.