Kishan calls Congress manifesto ‘anti-Hindu’

April 09, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has said that the recently-released Congress manifesto is “anti-Hindu” as it harps on the past with promises to renew Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir and “promote love jihad”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in the booth level workers’ meeting in Chevella parliament constituency here on Monday, the BJP leader questioned if the Congress wanted to encourage the ‘mafia’ with the assurance of “stopping bulldozer raj” if it comes to power.

“People of Jammu & Kashmir will not allow the Congress to enter if it tries to bring back Jinnah’s constitution in place of Dr.Ambedkar’s constitution. Will Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy form a separate cell for promotion of love jihad,” he wondered aloud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing in the same vein, Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged that while the Narendra Modi government had got the Ram Temple built in Ayodhya, the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had “obstructed the construction of the temple” in the name of “secularism”.

“From having a remote-controlled PM before 2014, we now have a PM recognised as a leader the world over. He is sure win for the third time and be sworn in either on June 8 or 9,” he claimed.

The BJP chief stated that after Mr. Modi took over as Prime Minister, he put an end to communal clashes and terrorism by running a “bulldozer” government and once again questioned the new promises made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when his own party in Telangana is unable to implement the old guarantees as the ruling dispensarion. “There cannot be any comparison between the Congress-led UPA government and the NDA-led Modi government in terms of development or welfare,” he added.

In a separate press conference, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy charged that the government has not released a single pie to the farmers affected during the ongoing dry weather and lack of water after promising ₹10,000 per acre. “Many farmers are in distress and it is leading to suicides too as there is total failure in water management and there is no control over administration. The ₹7,000 crore released for Rythu Bharosa has been diverted after the election code came into force,” he said.

In a related issue, former MLA and BJP Medak parliament constituency M. Raghunandan Rao has urged the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to take “stringent” action against Siddipet police commissioner and collector and ARO in order to ensure free and fair elections in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. In a memorandum, he charged BRS candidate B. Venkatrami Reddy of holding meetings without permission and distributing money while the officials were allegedly not taking cognisance of the complaints being lodged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.