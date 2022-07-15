Kishan appeals to citizens to take free booster dose

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture & Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy has urged citizens above 18 years of age to take up the COVID booster dose being given free across the country in all public healthcare facilities from Friday.

“The Central Government is making this third dose available to control the latest spike in COVID cases in different states, prevent hospitalisations and save lives. This will also help us put an end to the pandemic,” he said, participating in the latest launch of the booster vaccination programme at a urban public health post in Tilaknagar, Nallakunta.

The Government has already ensured 200 crore vaccine doses are given to the people making it the biggest such programme taken anywhere in the world and now the third dose is being given free for the next 75 days. “Earlier, the booster or precaution does was for those above 60 years and, from today every adult should volunteer to take it. We are also ramping up production of the vaccines throught different firms to make sufficient supply for domestic consumption and also for export to other countries,” said the Minister to the media.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that there has been a sea change in the vaccine production in the country as it was on par with the advanced countries in making safe and effective vaccine to deal with COVID. “Earlier, it took us a decade to get the polio vaccine when it was released to the people,” he said.

The Secunderabad MP said everyone from the daily wages to the blue and white collar workers as well as students should compulsorily take the third dose. “Please check from among your colleagues, neighbours, friends and relatives about the vaccination to ensure no one misses out this opportunity given by the Central Government,” he appealed.

Similarly, colony associations, political parties, voluntary organisations and others have been asked to take the message about the booster dose vaccination to ensure total coverage.