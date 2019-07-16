Kisan Congress seeks crop loan waiver

Flaying the TRS government for failing to fulfil the promise of waiving crop loans to the farmers, TPCC Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy has demanded that the government waive ₹1 lakh crop loans in one-time settlement as promised to the farming community immediately.

The TPCC Kisan Congress chairman was here on Monday to conduct a meeting with the North Telangana Kisan Congress leaders.

Talking to newsmen, he said that the TRS government promised waiver of crop loans during the 2014 elections, but did it in six instalments burdening the farming community with huge interest.

The delay in the waiver of crop loans promised during the 2018 elections would further burden the farmers with 13% interest from banks, he reminded.

Lack of assistance

With regard to the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to the farmers, he said that the government had announced the programme with much pomp and gaiety before 2018 elections and released the amount only to encash during the polls.

Now after completion of the elections, the government failed to release the assistance for the rabi and the present kharif season, he alleged.

Crop insurance failure

Mr. Anvesh Reddy also alleged that the State government had failed to implement the crop insurance scheme to farmers as it had failed to contribute its share for the insurance scheme.

Alleging that the ongoing land records purification work was plagued with lots of irregularities, he said the Revenue Department had attained a dubious distinction in corruption in the name of the programme.

Irregularities galore

The farmers were being harassed by the authorities and there were several irregularities in the issuance of passbooks, he added.

Kisan Congress leaders Sashibushan Kache, P Krishna Reddy, Adi Reddy, Sripal Reddy and others were also present.