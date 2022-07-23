Kisan Congress says govt. hiding crop losses

Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy has questioned the government arriving at ₹1,400 crore loss to the crops in recent rains without making any field study and demanded that officials be sent to the field for a realistic figure.

At a press conference here, he said crops in entire combined districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Adilabad were totally destroyed but there was no study on the ground in the absence of officials. Earlier, there were 50 officials to lead the teams but now there were just 10. Moreover, neither the officials nor the leaders had gone to the villages to assess the losses, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said Congress teams visited the affected areas for four days and the loss was immense to farmers. Due to the floods from Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla projects entire crop was lost in several districts and transformers were washed away. About 20 lakh acres were affected by the floods, he said.

Crops were lost in 20 lakh acres but the government was trying to hide the figures. No one was asking the farmers about the losses suffered and officials were arriving at some figure blindly. He demanded that the government provide ₹25,000 each to the farmers to clear sand from their fields.