Kisan Congress demands probe into HMDA layouts

March 06, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST

Kisan Congress national vice-president and Dharani sub-committee member M. Kodanda Reddy has demanded that the government order an inquiry into the layouts approved in the HMDA limits by the previous BRS government.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Kodanda Reddy ridiculed the BRS leaders’ protest demonstrations across the State demanding free Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). He reminded the BRS leaders that the two GOs pertaining to LRS were issued by the previous government only and rates were fixed when K. T. Rama Rao was the Municipal Administration Minister.

He pointed out that all the unauthorised layouts were on lake beds, assigned lands and those encroached on government lands. He questioned the BRS leaders as to why they kept quiet when such encroachments were taking place. “Was it not your duty to control and curb this menace?” he questioned.

Stating that the Congress party has sympathy for the people, who were conned and had purchased these lands, he accused the previous BRS government of collecting money from the hapless purchasers. He wondered how the BRS leaders could now demand that the LRS be done free of cost. He said the Congress government had previously given land to the weaker sections and even in Kokapet, such lands were given to the poor people. But, the BRS leaders had resumed these lands and given it to big builders. He charged that even Shikham lands were encroached by the BRS leaders and the then government had turned a blind eye to it. He ridiculed the main opposition party for now raising hue and cry over the LRS.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy said even the ORR had been leased to a private operator. He said lands coming under GO 111 were also encroached and it was found that there were layouts even in FTL. There is need to probe all this irregularities, he urged the government.

