Kisan Congress demands assistance for Telangana farmers reeling under crop loss

March 20, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the aftermath of heavy rains across Telangana recently, Kisan Congress national vice-president M.Kodanda Reddy has sought crop loss assessment and financial assistance for farmers to help them come out of debt trap. He said that the Revenue and Agriculture departments should jointly assess the crop loss for farmers.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here along with State Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy on Monday, he said that the farming sector has collapsed during the BJP rule at the Centre and it has failed to assure farmers on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Mr.Anvesh Reddy said crop loss due to untimely rains was stated to be around ₹1,200 crore and farmers were not in a position to recover the money in the near future. He said that the Congress has no trust in Agriculture Minister S.Niranjan Reddy as his earlier visits to Warangal and Khammam districts have not benefited farmers and they were not compensated for crop loss in the past.

He added that with the government failing to extend farm loan waiver, bank officials were taking away assets such as house doors in some villages of the State.

