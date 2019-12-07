Kin of RTC staffers get financial assistance and jobs

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and District Collector V. Chandra Shekar on Saturday handed over cheques worth ₹ 2 lakh and an appointment order each to four families, who lost their breadwinner in the RTC strike period.
Md. Jameel and A. Venkateswarlu, both drivers at the Narketpally depot passed away after suffering heart attack. Md. Sultana and A. Padma, their wives, were given appointment orders to join as bus conductors.
M. Kranthi Kiran, son of deceased M. Devasahayam working at Suryapet bus depot and SK. Riyaz Pasha, son of Md. Shamshuddin working at Kodad depot, were also handed over employment orders.
Mr. Reddy said the promise, of financial assistance and employment on compassionate grounds, made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was delivered, and asserted that the government will always be on the employee’s side.
