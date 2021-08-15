Kin of dead tribals suspect foul play

Three tribals had died after consuming liquor at a family ritual

The mystery shrouding the death of three persons of a tribal family at Chandru Tanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal on Saturday night took a new turn with the irate family members of the deceased alleging that the trio were murdered by their close relative by poisoning.

Sixty-year-old Boda Haridas, his 55-year-old brother Malsur and their 30-year-old relative Bhadru, died in a span of one hour after consuming liquor at a post-death ritual ceremony held at the house of their close relative Chinna, a rural medical practitioner (RMP), at Chandru Tanda on Saturday night.

It was initially suspected that they might have died either due to spurious liquor or food poisoning.

However, the case took a new twist with the angry family members of the trio tried to attack the house of Chinna at Chandru Tanda on Sunday afternoon accusing him of mixing some poisonous substance in liquor that was served to the victims at the dinner party at the latter’s house on Saturday night.

They alleged that Chinna nursed a grudge against the trio owing to a previous rivalry over a land issue and masterminded their murder by poisoning.

The Tirumalayapalem police registered a case against Chinna and his father based on a complaint filed by the family members of the three deceased persons.

As a tense situation prevailed at Chandru Tanda, the police mounted a vigil in the village to prevent untoward incidents.