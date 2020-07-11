Kin of COVID-19 patient carry body in autorickshaw

Hyderabad

11 July 2020 23:00 IST

Probe ordered into violation of norms

In violation of the COVID-19 norms, relatives of a patient in Nizamabad in Telangana allegedly carried his body in their own autorickshaw for burial from the State-run government hospital with a relative’s help. The patient died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment, a hospital official said. As part of the guidelines, the bodies are sent in an ambulance, he said. However, the family members took away the body saying there would be delay in the arrival of ambulance, he claimed.

