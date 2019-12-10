Telangana

Kin break down at organ donor felicitation

Health Minister Eatela Rajender along with Special Chief Secretary Health Medical and Family Welfare A. Santhi Kumari, DME K. Ramesh Reddy felicitating members of one of the organ donor families during in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Minister to explore assistance to families of donors

The backstage of ‘10th Donor Felicitation Programme’ saw some poignant moments as family members who donated organs of their loved ones broke down while walking out with certificates of appreciation.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who was chief guest of the programme organised by Jeevandan-Cadaver Transplantation Programme on Tuesday, pointed out that many of the donors families are from poor background and promised to discuss the issue with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao if the government could extend any form of help to the members of the donor families.

After a person is declared brain dead, organ donor coordinators counsel family members about importance of the donation. Depending on time of death and condition of the patients, various organs are harvested.

This year, 430 organs were harvested from 124 donors who died between January to November. As mark of appreciation, the certificates are issued to family members of the donors.

A donor, Geetha Singh Thakur, who broke into tears after receiving the certificate said that her husband Ranveer Singh Thakur got injured in a bike accident which occurred in January and was declared brain dead. “I agreed to donate so that someone will benefit through him,” she said.

Another donor, A. Gowthami, from Karimnagar, said that she agreed to donate her husband Srinivas’s organs hoping they will benefit in some way as she has to take care of two infants. She submitted a letter to the Health Minister requesting him to help her in finding a job.

Clearing the air

In a few parts of Telangana, neighbours suspect that family members did not donate the organs but sold them for money. To address the misconceptions and stigma, Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme staff goes to villages, attend rituals held after death of a person where importance of the donation, procedure followed is explained to everyone. “We started this initaitive a year ago and received good response to it. In fact, many people at the condolence programmes for the donors have registered to donate organs,” said G. Swarnalatha, in-charge of Jeevandhan programme.

