Killers known to victims in 55% murder-for-gain cases

HYDERABAD

31 December 2021 22:46 IST

In 55% cases, out of the total 85 murders for gain reported in the State in the year 2021, the killers were known to the victims. Lured by the financial resources of the victims, persons having proximity to them executed the murders.

In the remaining 45% cases, the murderers were strangers or not connected to the victims, an analysis of the motives behind these grave crimes revealed. Presenting a study of the crimes, DGP M. Mahender Reddy observed that 743 murders out of the 838 reported in 2021 were due to property fight, land dispute, family feud, discord within family members over some personal matters or strained relations.

Other factors like sudden provocation, emotional issues too drove individuals to murder, the DGP explained. The analysis, however, did not explain if extra-marital relations resulted in any killing. Out of 1,218 kidnaps reported, only in nine cases ransom was demanded for release of the abducted persons. In 90% of the these instances, elopement for marriage (love, illicit relations) emerged the prime factors. Some of these cases were registered as abduction in compliance with Supreme Court guidelines pertaining to missing children.

In 2,382 cases of sexual assault, the accused were known to the victims in 2,356 cases. Close family members, friends, lovers, colleagues and acquaintances of the victims emerged offender in these cases. Only in 26 rape cases, the accused were strangers or not known to the victims.

Telangana police began registering cases of road accident deaths caused by drunk drivers as culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 Part-II of Indian Penal Code. Out of 389 culpable homicide cases, 159 were registered in cases of drunk driving resulting in death of people.

Frauds relating to fake customer care centre calls, advertisement portals, jobs, loans and bank transactions accounted for nearly 66% of 8,828 cyber crimes. Online impersonation, cyber stalking, phishing and posting obscene content and other factors resulted in the remaining online offences.