Kidnapping gang nabbed, four arrested

Asifnagar police on Tuesday arrested four persons of a five-member gang for kidnapping and holding persons for ransom.

Police said the key accused G. Suresh, a habitual offender, had recruited four persons including a woman to execute the plans. The accused were arrested in the investigation of a missing boy from Gudimalkapur flower market last week.

According to the police, Suresh was inspired by a Netflix series and so recruited people, prepared plans and kidnapped the target persons.

“With voice messages and texts, the female members in the team lured men and met them at convenient place, from where they were abducted. They used masks, used victim’s mobile phones and its network hotspots for all negotiations,” the police explained.

The gang was involved in kidnap cases in Sadashivpet police limits in 2021 and in Langar House, Jeedimetla, Tenali rural and Asifnagar this year.