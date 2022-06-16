Kidnapper of baby girl arrested

A man who kidnapped a two-and-a-half-year-old baby was arrested, Nampally police said.

According to the police, it was on June 13 that the baby was kidnapped from near Nampally Railway Station. Her mother, Rizwana Begum, fell asleep on the footpath and when she woke up, realised that the baby was missing. She went to the police station the following day with a complaint.

Police said that soon after the kidnapping was reported, CCTV footage from scores of cameras over a 14-km stretch were analysed. The accused, identified as Shaik Asghar (33), a labourer and resident of Shaheen Nagar, was found in Rajendranagar and the baby was rescued.

The accused does not have any criminal history, but intended to sell the baby, police said. A kidnapping case has been booked and further investigation is in progress.