Kidnapper arrested, baby boy rescued in Dabirpura

Published - November 05, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Afzalgunj police arrested a man who had kidnapped a four-year-old accompanying his father for treatment from Osmania General Hospital. Mohd Shoheb was rescued and handed over to his family.

Shaik Rafeeq alias Rafi, 35, a labourer was arrested while he was trying to board a train at the Dabirpura Railway Station, following a complaint from the child’s mother, Rubeena Begum, 28.

A special team was set up immediately, which analysed the CCTV footages at all the nearby locations like including Public Gardens, Nampally Railway station, Secunderabad Railway Station, Indira Park, Tank Bund and metro stations.

“While going through the footages, the team spotted the man along with the boy at Dabirpura flyover. The police rushed to the spot,” said East Zone DCP B. Balaswamy.

The incident came into light when the complainant went to Osmania General Hospital after 6 p.m. to check on her husband who had left the house along with their son seven hours ago to see a doctor. She found her husband sleeping in an inebriated condition in the waiting hall but could not find her son anywhere.

Worried, she lodged a complaint with the Afzalgunj police, who immediately sprang into action and found the boy within 12 hours.

